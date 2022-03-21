On the heels of his first career No. 1 Billboard Country Single, and becoming just the third act in RODEOHOUSTON history to sell out Opening Night, Cody Johnson has revealed that he's heading to late night television.

This week “’Til You Can’t” takes the top spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts, and online song has logged over 200 million global streams. Welp, just announced today, Johnson will make his debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 8th

And just a couple of weeks ago CoJo added his name to an elite list that only includes Garth Brooks and George Strait when he kicked of RODEOHOUSTON with a sold out show.

Earlier this month Johnson was part of the class of '22 Honorees which included Patti Colbert, Wilson Franklin, Scharbauer Cattle Company, and Dr. Charles “Bud” Townsend.

The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame honors those who have shown excellence in competition, business and support of rodeo and the western lifestyle in Texas.

What else is in store for Johnson this year?

On top of headlining his own sold out shows and festivals, he will join the Zac Brown Band for two stadium shows this summer on July 15 & August 18 on their “Out In The Middle Tour,” the announcement of his participation in a Merle Haggard tribute show at the Grand Ole Opry on April 6.

He will also be direct support for what will be three of country music's biggest concerts of '22, as he along with Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade will be warming folks up in Atlanta, Denver, and Seattle for Luke Combs' stadium concerts.

