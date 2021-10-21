BREAKING: Parker McCollum Set to Play ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The wheels are in motion, this is happening. He's got the musical library and the regional star power to back it up and now Parker McCollum is setting up to be Country Music's next big star. Next the Texas native will be taking his talents to late night television.

NETWORK late night television.

The Limestone Kid landed his first Billboard No. 1 last December with "Pretty Heart," his latest single "To Be Love By You" is Top 25, and just last week he was announced as a RODEOHOUSTON headliner in '22. That's a bucket list headlining gig for any Texas singer -- any genre.

Now the native Texan has been named an Apple Music Up Next artist. This means more big opportunities for McCollum.

“Gritty, believable, and absolutely made for the spotlight, “said Apple Music Country host Kelleigh Bannen. “Parker McCollum is one of those rare artists who has been able to translate serious regional fame into mainstream success without compromising his core artistic identity.”

Another big part of landing the "Up Next" campaign, Parker will be the musical guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" We'll be able to watch him on Tuesday, November 23rd. If you aren't familiar with it, "Apple Music's monthly artist initiative is geared toward identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent. "

It was back in January that McCollum made his national television debut, performing his first career No. 1 "Pretty Heart" on The 3rd Hour of The Today Show.

