Employees are more frustrated than ever. From Dallas, TX to Houston and across the Lone Star State, workers are finding new ways to get over on their boss and company.

Back in 2020, during the pandemic, many employers thought that their workers working remotely would work for the foreseeable future, turns out they were wrong.

'Coffee Badging' The New Way Texas Workers Cheat At Work

But as you might expect people were not happy about this corporate change of heart. Here we are two or three years later and folks still aren't feeling the love.

Being forced to return to the office is still bothering some, especially Texans who made drastic life changes based on the promise of working from home.

Get our free mobile app

Do you remember that trend from a couple of years ago that became known as "quiet quitting" it became more and more popular. You may recall that this is when a worker does the absolute least amount of work to keep their job — and they were prepared to ultimately lose it if it came to that.

Now, something new another form of employee protest is popping up and it's called "coffee badging."

What is ‘coffee badging’?

According to FOX Business, "As some employees are being called back to the office, many are subtly protesting by returning to the office for as little time as possible, Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs in Boston, told FOX Business."

"Coffee badging is when employees show up to the office for enough time to have a cup of coffee, show their face and get a ‘badge swipe' — then go home to do the rest of their work," said Weishaupt.

Some of y'all are old hands at this trick. But, that's all there is to it, getting some quick morning face time, then cutting out. Is this something you are noticing at your workplace? Is your employer doing anything to prevent this?