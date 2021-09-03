Everyone in East Texas has heard about rising COVID cases in our area. While people are using their own discretion on how to stay safe one coffee shop has decided to close their doors temporarily due to numerous employees testing positive. The information was posted on a social media group online and it looks like the Starbucks location on Old Jacksonville will stay closed for the next few days with their doors opening again for customers on Monday, September 6th.

The person who was writing about the store closure mentioned that there was a sign on the door saying they were closed but no reason as to why the doors were shut. But it didn't take long for someone to inform us that his company handles inventory for that specific Starbucks location and it was 4 employees that all tested positive.

What Happens When You Try to Call the Starbucks Location

While I trust what was said online I did try to confirm with the coffee location about the closure but it's not shocking to find out that no one answered the phone and there was nothing on their recorded message about COVID being the reason for the closure.

There Are Plenty of Other Coffee Locations in Tyler

As many people mentioned online, while it is a bummer to see more people testing positive for COVID there are other coffee options for people in Tyler. This would be a perfect time for locals to try out a local coffee shop and support the small business owners here in East Texas. As mentioned it wont be long until this Starbucks location is back open and ready to make you a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

