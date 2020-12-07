The Latest Lifetime Movie Star Is … Colonel Sanders?

KFC mascot Colonel Sanders was a real person. Harland Sanders was born in 1890 and developed KFC’s “secret recipe” as well as its process of pressure frying chicken to produce moist meat and crispy skin in less time than typical pay frying. After he sold Kentucky Fried Chicken, he became a spokesperson for the chain until his death in 1980. Even after his passing, Sanders remained a part of the chain’s logo — and for a while his likeness was a staple of KFC advertising as a cartoon character voiced by Randy Quaid.

In recent years, Col. Sanders has taken on more surreal proportions, as a series of actors and comedians have portrayed him — many of which looked and sounded nothing like the historical figure. The ranks of former Col. Sanders now include Darrell Hammond, Norm Macdonald, Billy Zane, Jason Alexander, and even Reba McEntire. Now the Colonel is branching out into TV movies — starring, in the form of Saved By the Bell’s Mario Lopez, in a Lifetime Original “Mini-Movie” titled A Recipe For Seduction. Yes, this is real. It even has a trailer:

Here is the, uh, official synopsis:

As the holidays draw near, a young heiress contends with the affections of a suitor handpicked by her mother. When the handsome chef, Harland Sanders, arrives with his secret fried chicken recipe and a dream, he sets in motion a series of events that unravels the mother’s devious plans. Will our plucky heiress escape to her wintry happily ever after with Harland at her side, or will she cave to the demands of family and duty?

You can watch this “mini-movie” when it airs on Lifetime this Sunday at 12PM. The poster art is absolutely incredible.