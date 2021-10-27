Conspiracy Theorists Go Nuts Over Longview Walmart And Sam’s Not Taking Cash

Get our free mobile app

The old saying goes something like ... 'Cash Is King'. However, paying with cash is becoming a much harder thing to do these days and some Longview residents are taking notice.

For as long as we've all been alive, cash has ruled our society but there's been a shift happening over the last five to ten years with more and more businesses going cashless and consumers relying upon credit and debit cards to pay for what they're purchasing. These cards are much more convenient for us all. No more lugging around a pocket full of change and a wallet of assorted denomination of dollar bills hoping that you'll have enough to cover the total at the register.

Rewind seventeen months ago when the U.S. experienced a coin shortage. Because so many people were ordered to stay home due to the pandemic, including U.S. Mint workers who produced new coins. During the shutdown, we were not using coins and they weren't being produced. As the nation began reopening and we were using more coins, there was not enough to go around to all the businesses who needed them, so many businesses required a credit card, debit card or gift card as payment from customers. We did recover from this, but it appears as if many businesses are continuing to encourage credit, debit and gift cards as payment options.

A few days ago a Longview citizen posted in an online social media group asking why Walmart and Sam's in Longview no longer took cash at their registers. It's not only happening in Longview, but across East Texas too. After posting this thought, comments on the social media page started pouring in. Some of the comments are just hilarious, while others point to a conspiracy theory and others try to explain exactly what is happening. At the time of this posting, there were 190 comments on this topic. Below are some of the best responses to the situation that caught our attention.

