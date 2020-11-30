Disney Donates $20k From Wishing Well Coins to Charity

I’m going to take a tiny bit of credit for this because I’ve been making a wish and throwing coins in that fountain since I was in third grade. You can't do Disney without wishing upon a star right?

Walt Disney World in Orlando just did a little collection of coins throughout the park. The popular family destination cleaned and collected up all those coins from the fountain near Cinderella‘s Castle, the waterway area at 'It’s a Small World', and other fountains throughout the park and donated money to a local charity.

Any guesses on how much it was collected? How does $20,000 sound?! The money was then donated to Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, which is one of Florida’s largest homeless shelter organization.

Thousands of tourist have made wishes in those fountains, and now those wishes are helping out when the need is greater than ever. “I am just so thankful, especially in light of everything that’s going on in the world and everything Disney is going through,” Allison Krall, CEO of the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, told the Orlando Sentinel. “We needed this so very much.”

This isn't the first time that 'wishes' have helped local charities. Disney World periodically cleans the parks fountains and then preps the coins for donation.

Cinderella Castle was completed in July 1971, after about 18 months of construction. The fountain moat area around the castle contains approximately 3.37 million US gallons of water. That means plenty more years of 'wishes' and helping the community ahead.