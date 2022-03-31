Headsup, parents. Due to the possibility of a foreign material contamination, Continental Mills' recall of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix could affect people here in Tyler and Longview, TX.

Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

If you've recently purchased Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix you will want to make sure your product is safe. The recall was issued for packaged in a box, net wt. 2 lbs., UPC 01111088219. The affected product has the lot codes KX2063 and KX2064, Best By Date of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.

Product was distributed to Kroger stores in the following states: AL, AR, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MI, MO, MS, OH, SC, TN, TX, VA, WV.

Meanwhile, there have yet to be any contaminated product has been reported by consumers to date, and no injuries have been reported to date.

The FDA warns consumers that "if you have recently purchased any of the products noted above, please dispose of the product." If you are in need of any additional information about the recall or need to receive a refund, you can call the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832 Monday – Friday 7 am to 4 pm PT.

Here Is Where To Find Amazing Breakfast Tacos in Tyler Starting your day with breakfast tacos is always a great idea, here is where to get the best breakfast tacos in the Tyler area.