Cool Video: Falcon Enjoys Visiting Downtown Lubbock Apartment

I'd just gotten home from work, stripped off my clothes, and was digging through my dryer for a pair of comfy jammies when I heard a strange noise coming from my living room. At first, I thought it was just one of my cats getting into mischief, but then I realized both of them were standing at my feet. I investigated the ruckus and was surprised to see a huge bird staring at me through the window.

I've heard other building residents talk about being visited by them, but it was a first for me, and it was awesome. I couldn't tell if it could actually see me or not. The windows are pretty reflective in the sun, and it didn't seem at all afraid of me. I was standing inches away from it and it was in no hurry to fly off. My cat Scamps was also VERY interested in...uhh...making friends...

Anyway, check it out below; just a warning, there is some foul language. My apologies, I was pretty excited. Not every day you get that close to what I believe was a peregrine falcon. Don't quote me. I'm no bird expert. I initially believed it was a red-tailed hawk, but I was mistaken.

How cool is that? Several people told me it was considered good luck to be visited by a falcon. I felt pretty lucky just to have a few minutes to hang out with it. Others suggested it was a government spy, which is a bit unsettling, given that I was standing there NAKED when I took the video. Ha.

