Traveling is one of my favorite things in life, don’t get me wrong I love living here in the great state of Texas. But we live in a big, beautiful world that has so much to see and do and I don’t want to miss out on any of it before I’m older and it’s more difficult for me to get around. But sometimes there are places that we should avoid for right now for one reason or another which is why I wanted to discuss some of the countries you should probably avoid traveling to for a variety of reasons.

Where This Travel Warning Information Comes From

Because traveling is such a passion, I recently read an article by the U.S. Government discussing the countries that everyone should avoid going to at all costs.

Since I don’t always keep up with what’s happening in other countries as much as I should I wanted to see what information this article produced, and it helped me understand why it might be best to avoid these places at least for right now.

READ MORE: New Airline Text Scam Targeting Travelers

How to Stay Safe When Traveling Abroad

The last thing you want to do when traveling is put yourself in any danger. We know that bad things happen everywhere but knowing what to avoid is important.

Just a friendly reminder that while on vacation it’s probably not a good idea to drink too much in a place you’ve never been before, it can create a bad situation.

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Countries Travelers Should Avoid Right Now

If you’re looking for places to go and countries to visit you might want to stay away from these countries.

U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided. Gallery Credit: Canva