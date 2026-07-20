We know that crime happens everywhere including here in Texas but law enforcement is also working with new technology to stop crime here in the Lone Star State. Law enforcement agencies across Texas are increasingly using drone technology to fight crime. One recent example came from Crockett, where officers used a drone to quickly locate a burglary suspect.

Vehicle Burglaries Continue Across East Texas

It's alarming when you think that a vehicle is stolen or broken into every 23 seconds in the United States according to FBI crime statistics. And recently, the Kilgore Police Department reported they had been dealing with more vehicle burglaries than normal. Police are advising all East Texans to make sure they lock their vehicles and take proactive measures to minimize the risk of becoming another victim.

And while vehicle burglaries and car theft are an ongoing issue for law enforcement, some agencies are starting to use drone technology to track down suspects.

READ MORE: Texas DPS Launches Drone Detection System

How Police Used a Drone to Find the Suspect

For example, in Crockett, Texas officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary around 2:30 p.m. for a vehicle that was parked at the J.H. Wotters Crockett Library. Upon arrival officers began searching the area for the suspect but then deployed a drone equipped with thermal imaging. It didn't take long to locate the suspect, attempting to hide between a bush and a nearby church.

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Thermal Imaging Leads to an Arrest

As the drone flew over the suspect, he attempted to run again but was surrounded by law enforcement and taken into custody. Police were then able to recover a stolen wallet from the suspect's pocket.

The suspect was taken to the Houston County Jail and charged with burglary of vehicles and evading arrest.

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