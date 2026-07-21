A dairy industry plant has announced that its bringing 150 new jobs to Longview, Texas and the project should be completed in Fall 2027. This is fantastic news for East Texas as we know that the job market right now is difficult. Ninth Avenue Foods will soon open a $76 million-dollar dairy processing facility in Longview; The 150 full-time jobs and significant investment in the area are something that most East Texans are looking forward to.

Ninth Avenue Foods Bringing 150 Jobs to Longview

The plans were first announced last October about the new dairy processing facility beginning construction and planning to open and bring the new jobs to East Texas. Ninth Avenue Foods is building a new dairy processing facility and a remote wastewater treatment facility at Longview's North Business Park. The exact address will be 5921 Lou Galosy Way in Longview.

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When Will the Longview Dairy Plant Open?

Documents filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation show that construction began on July 20, the expected finish for the facilities is around November 1, 2027. The cost for the entire project is estimated at $76 million.

Officials believe the plant will bring over $200 million capital investment over the next five years.

The Longview Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors approved a performance agreement with Ninth Avenue Foods, which is a California-based fourth-generation family-owned and operated company with a history of quality and service in the dairy industry.

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Why Longview Was Chosen for the New Facility

Wayne Mansfield, LEDCO CEO and President said that Ninth Avenue Foods has been an amazing partner during the selection process and LEDCO is excited to welcome them and see them plant roots in East Texas.

And everyone in East Texas is excited about the new jobs in the area!