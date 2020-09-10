When Worlds Collide: 10 Country Music-Meets-Football Crossovers

As naturally as baseball and apple pie, so does football go with country music. Over the years, the game and the players have inspired both the lyrics of country songs and the imaginations of country artists. At the same time, the music speaks to many players of the game in the same way it does to other fans.

From high school all-stars to pro athletes, the crossover between the gridiron and Music Row has been heavily trafficked over the years. As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, here are 10 examples of how football and country music collide.