NFL Legend Finally Sells Massive 700 Acre Ranch North Of Dallas, TX

After Many Attempts, The NFL Icon And His Wife Have Finally Sold Their Massive Ranch.

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox NFL Sunday star Terry Bradshaw has been enjoying a wonderful life since his football career ended and one of his passions has been breeding quarter horses at his ranch just north of Dallas.

Over the last few years though, Bradshaw and his wife Tammy have been trying their hardest to sell their ranch and after many attempts, they finally have a buyer.

The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth has been re-branded as Red River Equine.

According to a press release, the new ownership is a joint venture between two formerly out-of-state identities, Billy, and Suzzone Franks of Texas, together with Chad and Tiffeny Beus who have relocated from Utah to lead the venture development.

The ranch is being re-developed and marketed as a large-scale premiere breeding, training, and sales preparation facility catering to several different aspects of the American Quarter Horse industry.

The facility will stand a variety of specialty proven stallions for breeding, provide embryo transfer as well as other niche management and breeding practices focused on augmenting various alternative breeder, trainer, and competitor needs in the rapidly growing sector of the horse industry.

The ranch in Love County, Oklahoma, has been up for sale for more than five years.

The entire property is amazing! The property and facilities are a turnkey-ready opportunity for a major equestrian player in the horse business or can continue to be used as a cattle or private recreational ranch.

The property includes paved roads, a large estate home and several stocked fishing lakes and ponds. There are eight lakes or ponds on the property, a 12-stallion barn, a 20-stall show barn, and a 50-stall mare barn with a laboratory, state-of-the-art breeding facility and office.

The 8,600 square foot exquisite home is built in a rustic style with tall ceilings throughout.

The main home comes with six bedrooms and eight baths, tall ceilings throughout, four big brick and stone fireplaces, wood and tiled floors and wood paneling. An outdoor patio covers about 1,000 square feet and has a full kitchen, bar, fireplace, hot sauna and fire pit. The property also features a large outdoor pool and an oversized stone doghouse with a fenced area for the dogs to have room to roam.

The Bradshaws Were Asking For $22.5 Million For The Entire Estate.

While the property has been sold, a final sale price was not disclosed. Let's be nosy and take a closer look inside.

