Terry Bradshaw’s Huge Ranch Overlooking Texas Is For Sale

NFL Hall of Famer and Fox NFL Sunday star Terry Bradshaw has been enjoying a wonderful life since his football career ended and one of his passions has been breeding quarter horses at his ranch just north of Dallas. Over the last few years though, Bradshaw and his wife Tammy have been trying their hardest to sell their ranch and they thought they had a buyer recently but they pulled out so they are back at it trying to sell this AMAZING property.

The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth has been re-listed.

According to WFAA, Bernie Uechtritz, owner of Dallas-based real estate agency Icon Global Group said the cancellation of the purchase of the ranch just east of Thackeray, Oklahoma, followed a series of contract extensions and repeated assurances from the would-be buyer and their representatives that the deal would close.

The ranch in Love County, Oklahoma, has been up for sale for more than five years.

The entire property is amazing! The property and facilities are a turnkey-ready opportunity for a major equestrian player in the horse business or can continue to be used as a cattle or private recreational ranch. The property includes paved roads, a large estate home and several stocked fishing lakes and ponds. There are eight lakes or ponds on the property, a 12-stallion barn, a 20-stall show barn, and a 50-stall mare barn with a laboratory, state-of-the-art breeding facility and office.

The 8,600 square foot exquisite home is built in a rustic style with tall ceilings throughout.

The main home comes with six bedrooms and eight baths, tall ceilings throughout, four big brick and stone fireplaces, wood and tiled floors and wood paneling. An outdoor patio covers about 1,000 square feet and has a full kitchen, bar, fireplace, hot sauna and fire pit. The property also features a large outdoor pool and an oversized stone doghouse with a fenced area for the dogs to have room to roam.

The Bradshaws Are Asking For $22.5 Million For The Entire Estate

The Bradshaws have recently moved to their new home on a smaller farm in Texas, where they will continue the Bradshaw Quarter Horse business utilizing prized stallions along with about 30 mares. Let's be nosy and take a closer look inside.

