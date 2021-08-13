Will Brian Kelley Head Up the Week’s Most Popular Country Videos?

Florida Georgia Line singer Brian Kelley is stepping outside of the hitmaking duo for his new "Boat Names" video. Will his fans vote it into the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?

Kelley's latest video is more like a short film, encompassing his love story with his wife, Brittney, in slightly more than 9 minutes of storyline that traces the arc of two characters over 25 years.

The clip is up against new videos from Chris Young and Mitchell Tenpenny, Wild + Blue, Koe Wetzel, Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan, Bri Bagwell and Sasha McVeigh. Who's got your vote this week?

The Top 10 has remained pretty consistent for two weeks now, with a few changes. Clay Walker falls out of the Top 10 this time around, while Karissa Ella enters the countdown at No. 10 with her "Bad Summer" video. Maddie & Tae rise to No. 7 this week with their video for "Woman You Got."

Taste of Country lets our readers decide the most popular videos in country music by voting each week. Vote as often as once an hour, and don't forget to stop by next Friday and see who won the week!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.