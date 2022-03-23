Brian Kelley-Produced Musical ‘May We All’ Reveals Star-Studded Guest Stars

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley is bringing country-themed musical, May We All: A New Country Musical, to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center this summer, and a large cast of country stars are set to appear in the show. On each night of the 18-show run, a different artist will portray the character of Bailey Stone.

The full list of artists who will portray the character was announced via social media, with Breland, Lindsay Ell, Lainey Wilson, Danielle Bradbery and RaeLynn being among those invited to perform. The list also includes Alana Springsteen, Angie K, Alexandra Kay, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Canaan Smith, Jamie O’Neal, Locash, Robyn Ottolini, Scarlett Burke, Sydney Sierota, Thomas Mac, Tigirlily and Trent Harmon.

“It wouldn’t be a country music party without some special guests and surprises,” Kelley shared with Music Row after announcing the show in October. “I’m thrilled to welcome my friends and fellow artists to the cast, and can’t wait to see what each one brings to the character of Bailey Stone.”

Produced by Kelley's Cuzbro Productions and Lively McCabe Entertainment, May We All: A New Country Musical follows the story of Jenna Coates, a musician from the small town of Harmony, Tenn., “the town that sings.” The story of Coates is told through music, and fans can expect to hear popular tunes from Dolly Parton, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert and many more throughout the show. The musical’s namesake — Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw’s 2016 collaboration, “May We All” — will also make an appearance in the show.

The show opens June 7 and runs through June 25 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville. Tickets are available now on TPAC's website.