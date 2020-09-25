Will Trisha Yearwood Head Up the Top Country Videos of the Week?

Trisha Yearwood has released a nostalgic new video for "I'll Carry You Home," which celebrates the most important people in her life. Will her fans vote the new clip into the top country music videos of the week?

Yearwood draws on archival home movies for the touching video. She's up against a very tough slate of competition this week, as new videos from Keith Urban and Pink, Chris Stapleton, Lee Brice, Michael Ray and more are also looking for votes.

Adam Sanders, Jim Stanard, Lakeview, Jamie O'Neal and Mark Powell also have new videos up for consideration this week. Who's got your vote?

Laine Hardy is at No. 1 yet again this week, and Home Free are still at No. 2. Lauren Alaina is again at No. 3 this week, while the rest of the countdown features some familiar names and titles.

