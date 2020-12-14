20 Country Artists Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus:

Country music hasn't been immune to coronavirus and COVID-19 — at least 20 artists from the genre have come forward with their diagnosis. All who survived to share their symptoms have the same message: Stay home and take this seriously.

Sadly, Joe Diffie and John Prine are two of the nearly 300,000 people in the United States who've died because of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. More than 16 million people have tested positive for the virus in America.

Staying home and wearing a mask in public are the most effective measures in fighting and preventing the spread of coronavirus. Symptoms are often flu-like and may include a fever, cough, difficulty breathing and chest pain, plus loss of taste or smell. Even those who've battled "mild symptoms" compare their pain to being hit by a Mack truck. It's not unusual for someone to be asymptomatic. Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard says he was before he tested positive prior to the 2020 CMA Awards.

Since March, nearly every public music event has been canceled or postponed, including all major tours and festivals.