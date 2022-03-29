6 Songs You Didn’t Know Joe Diffie Wrote

Tulsa, Okla. native Joe Diffie was one of the most successful country artists of the 1990s and early 2000s, with 35 of his singles charting on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. That included five No. 1 hits, his debut single "Home," 1991's "If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," 1994's "Third Rock From the Sun" and "Pickup Man," and his 1995 track "Bigger Than the Beatles."

His 1993 record Honky Tonk Attitude and 1994 album Third Rock from the Sun were certified platinum. Diffie recorded multiple collaborations with fellow country stars, and even won an Academy of Country Music Award for his appearance on "I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair" with George Jones, and a Grammy Award for "Same Old Train" with Marty Stuart. On March 29, 2020, Diffie died at the age of 61 due to complications related to COVID-19, marking a tragic end to a lengthy and impressive music career.

Songs like "John Deere Green" have become beloved classics and trademark releases of the 90s country era. He was an extremely talented songwriter, and co-penned many of his most popular tracks, including "Honky Tonk Attitude" and "Bigger Than the Beatles." What many country fans might not know is that Diffie also penned some major hits for other country stars.

Keep reading to discover 6 country songs written by Joe Diffie and recorded by other artists.