Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser are looking to recreate the magic of 2021's sold-out Country Cadillac Tour with a second installment in 2022. The longtime friends will be sharing the stage for Part 2 this spring.

Billed as a "special acoustic performance" together, the Country Cadillac Tour will begin in Green Bay, Wisc., on March 24 and run through April 16, with a final stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. More dates will be added.

What makes the tour unique is the fact that both artists are on stage together and there is no supporting act. Johnson and Houser will sing songs, share stories and tell a few jokes. There also isn't a setlist or an agenda, which mean no two shows are alike.

The Country Cadillac Tour has been on the mind of both artists for a few years, but their busy schedules kept them from bringing it to fruition. After Part 1 of the tour, Johnson did some solo shows to close out 2021, while Houser jumped into the studio to work on a forthcoming album.

Johnson and Houser met in their early days of living in Nashville. In addition to pursuing their own careers, they worked together on various projects, including co-writing Trace Adkins' "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" during those years.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser's 2022 Country Cadillac Tour Dates:

March 24 - Green Bay, Wisc. @ Epic Event Center

March 25 - Jackson, Mich. @ Michigan Theatre

March 26 - Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

March 27 - East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

March 31 - Lorain, Ohio @ Palace Theater

April 1 - Nashville, Ind. @Brown County Music Center

April 2 - Mount Vernon, Kent. @ Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

April 3 - Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theater

April 13 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gillioz Theatre

April 14 - Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

April 15 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Orpheum Theatre

April 16 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Paramount Theatre