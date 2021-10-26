Randy Houser Plans Extensive Headlining Tour for 2022

After co-headlining an acoustic tour with Jamey Johnson earlier on in 2021, Randy Houser has announced a return to the road starting early next year. He's laying out plans for a tour that kicks off in January in Knoxville, Tenn., and extends through March, closing with a stop at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium.

Joining him on the road is rising singer-songwriter Ella Langley, an Alabama native who has previously opened for Johnson as well as country artists like Riley Green, Montgomery Gentry and Parker McCollum.

In a statement, Houser hints that the new setlist he's working on includes some material fans haven't yet gotten a chance to hear.

"I've been spending a lot of time in the studio recording some songs and it's time we play some of these live," he remarks.

The singer's latest album, Magnolia, arrived in January 2019. The album was originally scheduled for release the year prior, but Houser delayed putting it out in order to finish the short film he created to go along with his project. After its arrival, Magnolia produced the singles "What Whiskey Does," a duet with Hillary Lindsey, and "No Stone Unturned."

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale Friday (Oct. 29), except for a couple of dates that will go on sale at a later time.

Randy Houser's 2022 Tour Dates:

Jan. 21 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eyed Joe

Jan. 22 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Jan. 28 -- Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Jan. 29 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 3 -- Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Feb. 4 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

Feb. 5 -- Springfield, Ill. @ Boondocks

Feb. 10 -- Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Feb. 11 -- Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn’s Peak

Feb. 12 -- Jordan, N.Y. @ Kegs Canal Side

Feb. 17 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain’s Ballroom

Feb. 18 -- Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

Feb. 19 -- Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at The District^

Feb. 24 -- Mayetta, Kan. @ Prairie Band Casino*^

Feb. 25 -- Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino*^

March 3 -- San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 4 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

March 5 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 6 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 9 -- Redding, Calif. @ Cascade Theatre^

March 10 -- Redding, Calif. @ Hult Center

March 11 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

March 12 -- Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

March 18 -- Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Center for the Arts

March 19 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre^

March 20 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

*Denotes An Evening with Randy Houser

^Denotes on Sale at a Later Date