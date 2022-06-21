Gathering for a worship service on a Sunday morning is a way of life for many in East Texas. Some have even found some very unique ways to gather to learn more about the word of God and fellowship with others. You can gather in an immaculate chapel full of modern conveniences or a run down barn that doesn't have air conditioning, it doesn't matter, God will be there. One church in Bridgeport, northwest of Fort Worth, will be temporarily misplaced after a massive fire destroyed their church but with an important piece still standing.

Friday, June 17, Bridgeport fire department, along with 11 other fire departments, responded to a fire at Balsora Baptist Church in Bridgeport. Despite the extraordinary efforts of the first responders working in extreme heat, the church was a total loss. One sight brought a sense of comfort and hope to those witnessing the fire, among the ashes and despite being burnt and charred, a cross still stood.

Balsora Baptist Church fire, 17JUN2022 A devastating loss to our community, but a sight to behold. The fire took the... Posted by Wise County ESD No. 2 / Boonsville-Balsora Volunteer Fire Department on Friday, June 17, 2022

For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them - Matthew 18:20

The roof did begin to collapse while several firefighters were inside but no one was injured from that circumstance. Some firefighters were treated on scene by emergency medical services but no major injuries were reported.

This reminds me of another story we told you about in 2019 from West Virginia. A fire destroyed Freedom Ministries Church except for the Bibles and two crosses inside the church. This was taken after the fire by the Coal City Fire Department.

As for Balsora Baptist Church, they gathered on Father's Day for a prayer service. No cause of the fire has been determined yet and no word yet on if the church will rebuild.

