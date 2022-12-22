Videos of New $125 Million Cruise Terminal in Galveston, Texas

While I haven’t been on a cruise yet, as I look at these videos of the new cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas it makes me want to start planning our next vacation. Traveling is a passion, it’s so much fun seeing new places. I’ve had lots of friends that have been on cruises and rave about them, but this new terminal looks like the perfect place to kick off a vacation with everything looking so new and clean. 

The new cruise terminal in Galveston cost in the neighborhood of $125 million dollars so everything is top notch, and it looks like a lot of fun before you ever step foot on a cruise ship.  

@visitgalveston Everything’s bigger in Texas, and the biggest, boldest adventure has arrived. @Royal Caribbean's new $125 million cruise terminal in Galveston, Texas, opened its doors and welcomed the Lone Star State’s largest cruise ship, Allure of the Seas. Learn more about the new Royal Caribbean cruise terminal at VisitGalveston.com (link in bio) #cruisenews #travel #galveston #texas #cruises #cruiselife ♬ Vacation - Dirty Heads

No Complaints About New Cruise Terminal in Galveston, Texas 

Let be honest, it seems like everyone just wants to complain online, but there don’t seem to be very many negative responses to the new cruise terminal. I have seen posts about delays due to weather, but obviously, no one can control weather related issues.  

@marcellammt Check out Royal Caribbean’s new cruise terminal in Galveston, TX! #royalcaribbean #allureoftheseas #cruiseterminal #galveston #royalcaribbeaninternationalcruise #galvestontx #cruiseport #vacation ♬ Bejeweled - Taylor Swift

Why Did Royal Caribbean Build the New Terminal in Galveston? 

The new terminal known as “Terminal 3” was built so Royal Caribbean could send bigger ships for passengers to jump on board. Just a heads up, currently parking at the terminal starts at $75 for 4 days and $115 for 7 days. Let’s look at some of the videos that are online showing the new cruise terminal in Galveston, and then start looking at cruises that we can take so we can see the new 161,000+ square foot terminal.  

