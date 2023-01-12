I've done a lot of things in my life, but I've yet to swim in a swimming pool shaped like Texas. Granted, I haven't gone out of my way to do it, but regardless this Airbnb getaway outside of Galveston, TX, could get it checked right off the ol' bucket list.

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for a week-long getaway, load up the friends and/or family and head to Galveston Bay. This water-front property features an unobstructed view of the Bay straight from the Texas pool. And, pets are even allowed.

Did you know that Galveston Bay, inlet of the Gulf of Mexico, is quite shallow? The bay has an average depth of 7 feet, it is 35 miles long and up to 19 miles wide in certain spots.

From the listing:

One of a kind home directly on the coast of Galveston Bay. The space features original pine walls and charming accents, four spacious bedrooms and a stocked kitchen to cook up a meal of your dreams! Imagine looking at the big bright stars deep in the heart of your brand new Texas shaped pool! Fishing more your game? Step onto the private fishing pier and land the catch of the day! This home is a water lover's paradise that keeps on giving. We even have a private game room for any landlubbers.

And it's got great reviews, "Nice and beautiful place." "Great spot in San Leon! Cool pool, awesome game room, beautiful views!" "The place is beautiful with a great view and an amazing pool. The beds were comfortable and rooms were spacious, the whole family fit comfortably. Will definitely go back..."

Let's check it out.

This Airbnb Hosts 16 with a Big Texas-Shaped Pool & Wonderful View of Galveston Bay One of a kind home directly on the coast of Galveston Bay. The space features original pine walls and charming accents, four spacious bedrooms and a stocked kitchen to cook up a meal of your dreams! Imagine looking at the big bright stars deep in the heart of your brand new Texas shaped pool! Fishing more your game? Step onto the private fishing pier and land the catch of the day! This home is a water lover's paradise that keeps on giving. We even have a private game room for any landlubbers.

Texas is Home to 11 of the Most Unique Guinness Book World Records Texas is known for a lot of things. What you may not know is that Texas is the holder of many different Guinness Book World Records. Let's take a look at 10 unique records that are still held today.