A Popular Dallas Road Trip Named 4th Best in America this Summer

Road trippin' is as American as hot dogs, baseball and The Fourth of July, but it's really found a resurgence the last few years. And some great news for us Texans, we don't even have to travel far to drive one of America's top rated road trips -- the 4th best one begins in Dallas, TX, y'all.

Road trips give families a chance to escape and be adventurous at a lower cost than true destination vacations, and since COVID folks have been slightly more weary of public travel.

Gunther Motor Company "carried out a survey of 3,000 regular road trippers to find out the most popular 100 weekend road trips they would most like to experience in summer 2023."

The findings were diverse too. From a Niagara Falls trip and one from Las Vegas to Great Basin National Park, there are more than a few that are worth driving. But if you're in a bit of a time crunch and you're starting here in Texas, the Dallas-Based Road Trip Named 4th Best in America this Summer is the one for you.

Texas is home to the 4th most popular road trip in America. The Dallas to Big Bend National Park via U.S. Route 67 road trip takes you through charming small towns, rolling hills, and stretches of open countryside, offering glimpses of Texas' rich history and natural wonders. The road trip takes around eight to ten hours to drive the approximately 500-mile route from Dallas to Big Bend National Park. This road trip is an ideal way to experience the vastness, natural beauty, and rugged charm of Texas.

There you go. Dallas to Big Bend is a great idea for a summer road trip this year. But before you head out, think you can pass a Texas driver's test? Find out below: