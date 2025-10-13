(KNUE-FM) Honestly, I'm still a bit baffled. When you ask people what their top fears happen to be, you can usually bet that death is near the top--at least for many. After all, it's the great "unknown."

And as you've probably noticed, many of the scary movies and ghost stories we love to hear, watch, and/or tell have death nestled right there in the midst of all the paranormal goings-on in a random graveyard or wherever. But according to some psychologists and researchers, watching scary movies may have a surprising effect on some people.

And now that (thankfully) it won't be too long until we enter "spooky season," there's a good chance that some of those Halloween parties you may attend will include a good horror flick or two.

When Scary Movies Felt Too Scary

I'm cool with scary movies now. However, when I was younger, growing up in Tyler, Texas, I was even more sensitive-hearted than I am now. I worried that some of those images would sear themselves into my subconscious forever and I'd be scarred irreparably.

(For the record, a few of them did for a while. One should take great care to make sure the watcher is mature enough to see these films. I seem okay...I think.)

The Strange Comfort of Fear

So, considering the idea that watching scary movies or sharing ghost stories may actually help relieve anxiety may seem counterintuitive or just flat-out crazy. I mean, horror movies are for adrenaline junkies who are so internally strong that not even existential panic situations portrayed so vividly can't break their unshakable cores, right?

My “Walking Dead” Revelation

Although I felt this way when I was younger, as I've gotten a bit older, I've discovered the opposite to be true. It all started when I became a dedicated fan of The Walking Dead. Yeah, sure, before I was psychologically numbed out to all of the zombies everywhere, it was a bit disturbing.

But I noticed that after a few weeks, watching an episode would often lift my mood. I felt more energetic and mentally alert. (Possible because I was enjoying a bit of the adrenaline hit that can accompany these types of shows.)

Facing Fictional Fear Helped Me Handle Real Life

However, what's strange is that generally I felt a bit better and had a more positive outlook about the everyday stressors that you and I face daily--long-term. I've come to the non-scientific conclusion that it made me grateful for our everyday world.

Part of it was realizing that whenever I walked outside, the chance of being confronted by a hungry zombie mob was generally slight. Maybe just putting things into perspective. And also realized that personal heartbreaks, pandemics, and tragedies aside, everyday life on earth for most of us in America is pretty good, and we have so, so much for which to be grateful.

What Others Have Noticed, Too

A writer for Vice, Abby Moss, penned her thoughts about how watching horror movies helped her with her anxiety. Check it out here.

As aforementioned, this is clearly not a scientific study, just a personal experience. For those who have experienced deep trauma or need therapy, please...please seek out the help of a trusted medical professional.

