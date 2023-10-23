New ’23 Research Finds Dallas to Be One of the Least Safe Cities in America

Personal-finance website WalletHub has released its report on the 2023’s Safest Cities in America. And according to their findings, Dallas, TX is one of the least safe cities in the U.S.

Get our free mobile app

Included in their data set ranges "from traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is uninsured."

Dallas landed near the bottom coming in at No. 165 on the list, scoring outside of the Top 100 in all three major categories: Home and Community Safety, Natural Disaster Risk, and Financial Safety, with a total score of 63.07. Meanwhile, two other smaller Texas towns did make the Top 20 most safest.

There are many forms of threats, "from public health crises and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents. People can feel unsafe in other ways, too. Aside from the types of hazards that can cause bodily injury or other physical harm, taking out an unaffordable second mortgage, forgoing health insurance or even visiting unsecured websites are also ways people run into danger... the cost of inflation..."

Two Texas Cities Did Well.

On the other end of the list, Brownsville, TX comes in at No. 17, the city is the second most safe in the U.S. when it comes to Natural Disaster Risk. And a few spots higher, Laredo, TX almost cracks The Top 10, coming in as the No. 11 safest city to live in.

To determine the safest cities, WalletHub compared 182 cities across three key dimensions: 1) Home & Community Safety, 2) Natural-Disaster Risk, and 3) Financial Safety. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of safety.

5 Big Retailers in Texas We Know Will be Closed Thanksgiving '23