(Dallas, Texas) Sports are a big deal here in Texas and there is some good news on the way for Dallas Mavericks fans specifically.

Sure, there have been talks about the future of the Professional Basketball Team but recently their CEO Rick Welts said the team is committed to staying in Dallas.

That is obviously the news that all Mavericks fans want to hear, but there is more good news.

New Arena in the Works for the Dallas Mavericks

According to the Dallas Business Journal, Welts also mentioned that he hopes to have a site planned soon for a new arena.

The information was given during a small, closed-door meeting with the CEO, the GM of the Mavericks (Nico Harrison) and a few members of the media in the Dallas area.

The Mavericks current lease with the American Airlines Center will expire in 2031 but hopes to move quickly so a new arena is ready for the 2031/2032 season.

Bigger Problem for the Dallas Mavericks Right Now

While a new arena being built is great, that is still years away, and Mavericks fans are NOT HAPPY now.

Most of the Dallas Mavericks fan base is still furious about the team trading away fan favorite Luka Doncic.

While we know that players get traded, fans are furious that the team gave away an amazing player and did not get enough in return.

There have been large chants of “Fire Nico” their GM at recent games.

It will also be interesting to see if all these dollars being used on professional sports makes any difference on whether sports gambling will become legal in Texas.

In the end, it’s still great news that a new arena is on the way for the Dallas Mavericks.

