(KNUE-FM) Texas always has something fun going on. No matter what time of year it is there is always something to do in the Lone Star State.

We are fortunate to have so many things going on to keep us entertained, especially with many of these events that we look forward to attending happening on an annual basis.

Not Many Sporting Events Made the List

When you’re talking about the biggest events in Texas on an annual basis, you’re probably thinking that lots of sporting events would be on that list.

While there are some sporting events that made the list, there aren’t as many as you would expect.

Let’s Look at the Largest Annual Events in Texas

We are talking about crowds that are in the millions.

These annual events get so much attention each year. Here are the largest events attended in Texas and an estimated average annual attendance.

These Events in Texas Have the Largest Attendance Every Year Here are some of the biggest annual events in Texas, along with their estimated average attendance: Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

More Than Just One Event

As you saw with the list of huge annual events in Texas, many of them are not just one day but they will last for multiple weeks or weekends.

But these events have been going on for decades, they are things that people base their vacation plans around.

We are lucky in Texas to have enough room to support such large events, plus amazing security crews that keep all those people safe while attending these big parties.

While these events can be a bit overwhelming with such large crowds, they also bring lots of money supporting Texas businesses.

If you have a chance to visit any of these events, do it! There is a reason so many people show up each year.

