What happens when two Dallas teams square off in court? Well, we're about to find out. Two of Texas's biggest sports franchises are now embroiled in a legal battle after their professional relationship has apparently taken a significant hit over the past year.

If you didn't know it, the Mavericks and the Stars shared the American Airlines Center since 2001, and now the Mavericks' owners believe that the Stars have not done enough to help improve the facility.

The Dallas Mavericks Are Now Suing The Stars

Today, news broke that the Dallas Mavericks have filed suit against the Dallas Stars, according to the Dallas Morning News, claiming that the NHL team is in breach of it contract.

“The Stars are in breach of a clause in their 1998 franchise agreement that requires their corporate headquarters to be located within the city of Dallas, while also claiming in the injunction that the Stars have obstructed further maintenance and improvements to American Airlines Center.”

Both teams are currently under long-term contracts to continue playing their home games at AAC. It should be noted, though, that the Mavericks' management has expressed interest in building a new home arena in the Dallas area sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Mavericks' management has assured fans to rest assured that their enjoyment and ability to take in a game will not suffer at all during the litigation.

Both the '25 NBA and NHL seasons have only just begun. The Mavericks and their highly coveted No. 1 Draft pick, Cooper Flagg, are 1-3 to begin their season. On the ice, the Stars are 5-3-1 thus far this.