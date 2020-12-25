Dan + Shay Surprise Homeless Families With Fully-Furnished Homes

Dan + Shay truly believe that Christmas is a season for giving. The country duo helped find and furnish three homes for families in need this year. Their reactions will warm your heart.

Working with Safe Haven Family Shelter, a Nashville based shelter-to-housing program, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney surprised the three families with houses to call their own, adding stability at a pivotal time in their lives. Each family shown has children and now each child has a bedroom to cal his or her own.

"I've actually accomplished the hardest thing I was battling with, which was not having a home for my daughter," one mother says in the below video. Another celebrates finally having a place to put a Christmas tree, something they've never done.

Ashley HomeStore made sure each home was furnished, even going as far as to add holiday decorations. The above video highlights those responses but also Dan + Shay's commitment to the program in 2020. After the reveals, they returned to Safe Haven and played a few songs for families.

"I speak for both of us when I say it was life-changing," Smyers told People. "It put everything into perspective, and made us truly appreciate all the blessings in our life that we can sometimes take for granted."

Appropriately, Dan + Shay released a new Christmas song called "Take Me Home for Christmas" in 2020.