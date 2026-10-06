In East Texas we love to support local, but we are hearing about another locally owned business that will be shutting their doors later this month. It’s an awesome little coffee shop that is located not too far from my house, so I am extra bummed about this announcement. But I was able to confirm that Big Shot Coffee House in Gresham is closing.

Big Shot Coffee House Is Closing in Gresham

We still have a few weeks to stop in for some delicious coffee, but it sounds like their last day open for business is going to be Saturday, October 24. And it didn’t take long for the word to spread on social media with many people being disappointed to hear about the locally owned coffee shop closing their doors.

READ MORE: Why Customer Service Matters More Than Ever in Tyler, Texas

It's a Reminder to Support Local Businesses

There was one comment from the owner's sister who was reminding people to stop by and show support before the doors close for good.

There was another comment stating that the owner enjoyed bringing this coffee shop to Gresham but wanted to work on a new project. Although we aren’t quite sure what that new project is just yet.

We all know that life is expensive, but that also means that owning and running a business is expensive too. So, it’s more important than ever to support local and show love to businesses that you enjoy visiting. Even if that means just sharing their details on social media. Every little bit helps.

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Another Gresham Business Is Asking for Support

Another local business owner, Jason Blakeney of Blakeney hardware posted on social media that his business needs your support, or they will be closing up shop soon too.

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