Want To Live In A Safe Texas City? Stay Away From These Cities

When it comes to finding a place to live in Texas, we have a choice. We get to choose where we live. When it comes to making that decision though we consider many different factors:

cleanliness of a neighborhood

schools

proximity to shopping

crime rates

tax rates

culture

utility rates

Depending upon the needs of you and your family the items on that short list will have a different priority, but for nearly every Texan the crime rate will most likely rank within everyone's top three things to consider when it comes to finding some place to live because we all want to feel safe.

We wish all Texas cities were safe and free of violent crimes, but they are not. Even small towns here in East Texas can have an issue with crime. Just because a city may have a small population doesn't mean there isn't crime there. That's just a fact.

When it comes to ranking Texas cities based on violent crimes, PopultionU has ranked the most violent cities in Texas based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people. PopulationU defines a violent crime as rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and/or murder. The site analyzed FBI Crime data and came up with a listing of the 39 most dangerous cities in Texas.

For the second year in a row, Tyler is the only East Texas city that has appeared on this list. In 2022 Tyler ranked within the top 10, taking 10th place. Thankfully Tyler has slipped on this list. In 2023 Tyler's ranking fell to 17th place - which is definitely a good thing. That means that violent crime is on the decline within the city.

Here's a look at the top 20 most dangerous cities in Texas according to PopulationU.

