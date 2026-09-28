Dave & Buster’s in Tyler still has plenty of East Texans wondering the same thing: when can we finally go inside and play? The planned entertainment venue at The Village at Cumberland Park has been in the works for a while, but there is still no confirmed public opening date. Here's what we know about the Tyler project.

Tyler continues to grow and is working on bringing more family-friendly things to the area. It was exciting earlier this week to see Pizza Ranch open their doors at the French Quarter Shopping Center. And I know people are really excited about the Dave & Buster's location that is opening at The Village at Cumberland Park on South Broadway.

But there are lots of questions that people have about Dave & Busters. Obviously the first is when will the location open so East Texas families can have some fun? And at this point there is no opening date that has been set.

READ MORE: Texas Dave & Buster's Will Add 'Social Wagering' to Their Games

Where Is the Tyler Dave & Buster's Going?

But the details we do know so far are that the building is located directly across the parking lot from Studio Movie Grill. This will be the first Dave & Buster's location in East Texas; the exact address is 8930 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 220, Tyler, TX. The building is going to be 22,983 square feet and it will be a one-story building.

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What Will Dave & Buster's Have?

The cost is around $6.65 million dollars. And if you're not familiar with their concept it combines dining, arcade games, and sports entertainment.

When I go to the gym next to the Dave & Buster's location I see construction crews working hard to put the building up. So, it's only a matter of time before we are in there playing games, eating food, and I am beating you at air hockey!

#DaveAndBustersTyler #TylerTX #ComingSoon #EastTexas ♬ original sound - Billy Jenkins @billyjenkinsetx 🎮👀 ANOTHER Dave & Buster’s Tyler update! I was in the area, so of course I had to stop and check out the progress! 😂🏗️ And yes… I hear you. Every time I post one of these videos, somebody says, “That thing looks SMALL!” 😂 Well, you're right! This Dave & Buster’s is going to be about 23,000 square feet, while the average Dave & Buster’s is around 40,000 square feet. But listen… WE’RE STILL GETTING A DAVE & BUSTER’S! 🙌🎮 That’s pretty awesome for Tyler, and I’m excited to see it open! And just so we're clear… I’m still going to beat you at air hockey. 🏒😎 Start practicing now. You’ve been warned. 😂 #DaveAndBusters

We will be sure to update you as more details are released about their opening.

A Look Inside Lubbock's New Dave & Buster's Gallery Credit: Kelsee Pitman