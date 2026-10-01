If you've been in East Texas any longer than five minutes, you know we love to eat. One of my favorite comedians, Derrick Stroup was talking about how people in the south often just mention what they ate today when people ask what you've been up to today, and that is kinda the truth for us here in East Texas.

We are fortunate here in East Texas to have so many options of delicious food that are available to us every day, and while we can get it delivered, most people prefer it to be homemade. But whether it's homemade or made with love at our favorite restaurant, there are some comfort foods that we just can't get enough of.

READ MORE: Two Texas Cities Are Rising Stars In Southern Comfort Cuisine

What Makes a Great East Texas Comfort Food?

We are talking about those meals that make us want to take a nap after we are done. And don't worry about the number of calories that are in the meal, we will deal with that after we wake up from a nap.

But what are those comfort foods that we can't turn down? I came up with a list of them which you can see below. I can promise you that these meals are ones that you talk about for days.

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The East Texas Comfort Food List

Instead of just talking about it, let's grab a fork and start digging into it. Here is a list of the most loved comfort foods in East Texas. If you have a restaurant that makes the best comfort food, please let me know about it. Email me anytime with this valuable information at billy.jenkins@townsquaremedia.com.

The Most Loved East Texas Comfort Foods Let's see if you agree with the rankings of these East Texas comfort foods. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

15 of the Very Best Places for Homestyle Comfort Food Around Tyler Some days, we just want to go somewhere that serves freshly-made, homestyle comfort food. Ya know, the kind of food that seems to feed our hearts and souls, too. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley