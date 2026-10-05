Billy Bob’s Texas Is Getting a Major Sound Upgrade

Most country music fans in Texas have made a stop at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth. It's an iconic music venue and always a good time. There is so much to do while you're at Billy Bob's and they truly bring some of the biggest acts in country music to play at their gigantic honky tonk. While it's always a good time, I am so glad they are doing some major upgrades soon.

Billy Bob’s Is Upgrading Its Sound and Lighting

Billy Bob's Texas is celebrating 45 years of music and fun with major sound and lighting upgrades. According to NBCDFW, they're adding new speakers, acoustic treatments and lighting are designed to address challenges posed by its century-old building.

Billy Bob's opened in 1981 in the Fort Worth Stockyards and loves to claim the title of the world's largest honky tonk. In 2022 they removed some pillars to help give customers a better view of the stage. But I'm very happy they are finally going to improve the sound.

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I Know the Sound Has Needed Some Help

I can understand that it's difficult to get perfect sound in a 100,000 square foot venue. But the last time I was there to see Josh Abbott Band, the sound just wasn't great. Which took away from the performance, but the venue seems to have addressed those issues now.

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There Are More Upgrades Coming

They're also working on a new VIP element, but not many details have been released about that yet.

Billy Bob's is always a good time, I will have to give them another shot next time I am visiting the Stockyards. Because I want to hear the upgrades for myself.