Driving in Texas, for the most part, is a good experience. Problem is, there can be that one driver that makes it a headache for everyone else. We've all seen it, everyone is driving properly, no one is being impatient or rude behind the wheel, here comes that driver in your rear view mirror. That driver is weaving in and out, speeding, tailgating, just being a pain.

A Deadly Accident

The thing is, that one driver who doesn't want to follow the rules and laws of the road like everyone else is more than likely to cause a major accident. It could be in the driving lanes or at an intersection. That impatient driver could run a red light or ignore the caution light and run into a vehicle that's coming through. Depending on the speed and other factors, that accident could turn deadly.

Speed is something we have to really pay attention to while on a freeway. Even though the posted speed limit is 70, 75, 80 or even 85, there are those drivers that believe that driving at a speed of 90 or higher is correct. It's NOT by the way and no one has any obligation to move out of your way if they are properly following the speed limit. Period.

Deadly Crashes

It's drivers like that that can cause a major accident. At those speeds, and with the various sizes of vehicles, the results of an accident can be tragic. Unfortunately in Texas, there are four intersections that are considered deadly, meaning there were more than three fatal crashes between 2004 and 2021.

Those intersections are US 287 and Texas 360 Toll in Ellis, County with seven fatal crashes, US 90 and FM 1413 in Liberty County, SR 302 and FM 866 in Ector County, SR 115 and FM 181 in Andrews County all with five fatal crashes (piastawalker.com).

As far as overall crashes per state, Texas ranks third with Florida at number one and California at number two.

Drive Safely

Drive safely out there my friends. I get that we're all in a hurry. I get that we think we can follow those mythical rules of the road like five miles over the speed limit is okay or driving in a pack is best but those and other road rules myths are what cause these major and/or deadly accidents.

