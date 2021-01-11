Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed the status of Deadpool 3 as an MCU movie. He also confirmed the film will have an R-rating. Following the Disney-Fox merger, the fate of Ryan Reynolds’ wise-cracking, chaotic neutral superhero was unknown. Fox had success with Deadpool 1 and 2, but Disney runs things very differently. How would Deadpool fit into Disney’s PG-13 cinematic universe?

In an interview with Collider, Feige assured that Deadpool 3 is absolutely still happening under Disney, and that it will keep its signature edge. “It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now… It will not be [filming] this year," said Feige. "Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun.”

Feige acknowledged that Deadpool isn’t your typical Marvel superhero — he’d certainly feel out of place among the Avengers. “Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”

Before production can begin on Deadpool 3, however, Marvel Studios has to complete filming on Thor 4 and Spider-Man 3. Also beginning production this year are Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther 2, and Captain Marvel 2. So Deadpool 3 will most likely film in 2022, which means we shouldn’t expect to see it in theaters until at least 2023.