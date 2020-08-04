Deaf Association Sues White House for Violation of 1st Amendment

One thing that many of us have overlooked and probably have not even thought about is how difficult it must be for our friends and family in the deaf community. Folks in the deaf community can't read lips to get by anymore, they rely on ASL and in many cases people pulling down their masks to communicate. Gone are the days of easy communication. It seems we weren't the only ones who overlooked the deaf community.

According to CNN, The National Association of the Deaf is suing the White House in hopes of forcing President Donald Trump's hand to have American Sign Language interpreters at all of the Coronavirus briefings and press conferences.

The National Association of the Deaf's lawsuit claims that the absence of sign language interpretation violates the First Amendment of the US Constitution. The persons that brought the lawsuit claim they need important information regarding safety during the coronavirus pandemic and they need to be able to stay updated about a potential vaccine. Each person behind the lawsuit was quick to point out that their primary language is ASL. A majority of them get their news from watching TV and in many cases, closed captions can be unreliable with strenuous information.

The new lawsuit is asking a federal judge to order the White House to add live televised ASL interpretation during all COVID-19 briefings or press releases. The lawsuit in DC made it to District Court on Monday and now we are all wondering how we overlooked such a simple need in the deaf community.

First Amendment: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.