New CDC Report: People in Texas Can Expect to Live Shorter Lives. But Why?

A recent report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, or the CDC, announced that natives of Texas can expect to live shorter lives.

This just isn't one of those reports you want to hear about. After decades of seeing an increase in the average life expectancy for people all over the nation, and in Texas specifically, a new report reveals that we're going in the wrong direction.

According to this recent National Vital Statistics Report, "average life expectancy in Texas is now 76.5 years, which is below the national average of 78.8 years, according to a recent article by KXAN out of Austin, Texas.

The figures from 2020 prompted a confirmation from the CDC that this report shows we're seeing the largest decrease in life expectancy for Texans in 75 years. And how does the CDC calculate this? The CDC says they study Medicare data, the overall number of deaths, and the basic U.S. Census data to come to their conclusions.

So what are the causes that have reportedly led to the drop in life expectancy for Texans, according to the CDC?

I bet you won't be too surprised to hear that the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on average life expectancy.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, in total, there have been 88,373 deaths related to Covid 19 over the course of 2020 through 2022. In Texas, there have been 88,373 COVID-19-related deaths between 2020 and 2022,

While heart disease is still the number one cause of death in Texas, and cancer comes in at number two, Covid-19 occupies the number three position.

