Dear Overworked But Still Smiling Sonic Carhop on Troup in Tyler,

Last week I hit up your Sonic drive up for a quick lunch. I was running behind, in a bit of a rush, and starving... You know, like normal. When I pulled into the stall I placed my order and waited. I wasn't mad or upset, but when you brought me my Sonic cheeseburger, let's just say I wasn't in a great mood.

As you handed me my food through my truck window you smiled so big and said "have a GREAT rest of your day!" something change. Strange thing is, I really felt like you meant it, and my day got better.

Thank you,

Buddy

Fast forward to this morning, and TylerRRR member Scottie Norelle Shryock Rasberry had another great experience at the same Sonic, and it'll put a smile on your face for sure.

"RAVE RAVE RAVE," she begins her post. "My son and I went to Sonic on Troup Hwy today. They had a sign on the speaker saying the drive thru was closed, and I'll admit, I got a little grumpy about it... But as I watched the employees, I realized: there were only TWO people working there! AND their drive thru window was stuck open in this freezing weather! I asked the lady who brought our food if it was just the two of them working, and she smiled, saying, "Yeah, but just for now." She was polite, cheerful, and professional, and the food was hot and delicious, as always."

Now, I can't be certain that this is the same employee I had the pleasant exchange with last week, but as they are short-staffed there's a pretty good chance of it. And if it's not, Sonic on Troup in Tyler has got some great employees working for them.

Scottie closed out her RAVE with a "shoutout to the two ladies working the entire restaurant alone this morning at Sonic. They're hustling their butts off and doing an amazing job."

And from the looks of it I'm not the only one who appreciated your post:

Dear Overworked But Still Smiling Sonic Carhop on Troup in Tyler, TX Thank you. From all of us.

