Deer Hunting; It Really Doesn’t Help Out on Grocery Bill

We are hitting full stride with deer season here in Area 2 of Northwest Louisiana now and because I've been a deer hunter all of my life, I kind of consider deer hunting my second job this time of year. Hey, it's all to provide for my family right? That's what I keep telling myself and even though I understand that things are more expensive with our sport than years ago, I never realized just how much more expensive.

And now that the situation has been fully explained to me, I'm a little nervous to go the deer camp on the weekends for fear that my bride is plotting revenge at a local mall.

See, I'm continually proving to myself that I'm not the smartest man. In fact, there are times when I'm totally ignorant and this was one of those times.

This was one of those times when I should have been silent and thought ignorant than to open my mouth and remove all doubt. The discussion about my wife's recent shopping extravaganza couldn't be held at a worse time. (Note to self: When that little voice in your head tells you to shut up - Listen to it!)

Julie, my wife, had just returned from an all-day trip picking up the items she wanted to re-do the look in our kitchen and the main bathroom at the house. And this is where I opened my pie hole and proved just how truly stupid I am. I began to complain about the cost.

That's when she lit into me like a starving dog on a sausage biscuit. “Well, what about your deer hunting?” she said. My reply was one I thought to be logical. “My deer hunting helps out on the grocery bill”.

She then explained to me how illogical my thinking really was. “Oh, it helps on the grocery bill? Well, let’s do the math on that.”

Your hunting licenses - $200

Your deer lease fees - $1000

Automatic Deer Feeders - $600

Corn for the feeders - $200

The seeds and fertilizer for your food plots - $300

Your 4 deer rifles - $3,000

Ammunition - $200

The new 4 wheeler - $7,000

New deer stands - $1,000

Deer processing for 6 deer - $500

Camouflage clothing and boots - $1,500

Gas for back and forth to the camp for the season - $500

Groceries while you’re at the camp - $500

“So, if we get 250 pounds of venison from those 6 deer then we’re averaging nearly $66 a pound! And that’s for “in state” deer….let’s not even discuss those trips out of state you just have to make.” (Told you I should have listened to that little voice)

It was then that I truly proved my ignorance and I said, "66 a pound huh? Sounds like it's about the same price as those high heels you just bought."

The doctor says the vision in my left eye should return in a couple of weeks.