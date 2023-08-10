The Fifth Largest Ranch In Texas Is For Sale For Over $250 Million Dollars

One of the Largest Ranches in Texas just hit the market and its about the size of some STATES.

According to its listing by King Land And Water, Brewster Ranch is hard to get your head around being half the size of Rhode Island with over 424,000 contiguous acres.

The 5th largest ranch in Texas is an assemblage of 22 properties that have been carefully acquired over decades to include some of the most amazing and important habitats and land features outside the one million acres of public lands to the south in Big Bend.

Brewster Ranch is also being marketed as seven separate ranches each with their own detailed descriptions, photography, and maps.

The massive property starts just 15 miles from the Gage Hotel in Marathon heading south 31 miles all the way to Black Gap Wildlife Management Area which is a stone throw away from Big Bend National Park.

East to West it is 57 miles from the Bullis Fold on the Lower Canyons of the Rio Grande to the incredible wildlife corridor of the Santiago Mountains.

Brewster Ranch is as diverse as it comes with over 10 headquarters in varying degree of condition scattered over this 662 square mile landscape.

The ranch is currently leased to several local ranchers that keep up the infrastructure, waters, and improvements. The main roads have recently been reworked with others in the process. There are a series of older airstrips scattered across the ranch at the various Headquarters.

This is MASSIVE folks and it can be all yours for the asking price of $267,788,015 or less if you can work a deal. Let's take a look around!

