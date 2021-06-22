Did it Really Get Hot Enough to Melt a Wind Turbine In Texas?

Get our free mobile app

So how hot would it have to get to actually melt the blades? Blades are made from materials that are essentially fiber glass, and fiber glass can withstand 1200 degrees. If it gets that hot, we have other problems.

One of my least favorite things about the internet in general is the sheer amount of misinformation and how confidently people spread it. I've fallen prey to it as well, but now I make a much bigger effort to research anything that seems even slightly implausible before I share it or repeat it. Case in point: I follow a Roman History Facebook group. I only have a minor in Classics but I catch straight up lies in that group constantly, lies that I can refute with the half dozen or so books I have on my shelf- or- just a simple google search will do it too. It only takes a moment.

"But it's just a joke!" No, that meme wasn't a joke. Because jokes are funny and make you laugh. A bad meme is just bad meme. And reality has a tendency to be more interesting, more fascinating and more unexpected than lies anyway.

