Bruce Willis’ New ‘Die Hard’: A Commercial For Car Batteries

Although it’s been a while since we heard anything about the project, Fox in the final pre-Disney days was supposedly developing a sixth Die Hard film that would have starred Bruce Willis as John McClane, a New York City cop with an uncanny ability to find himself trapped in situations involving thieves masquerading as terrorists. Die Hard 6 was typically described as “Die Hard: Year One,” and would have featured both the modern Willis and flashbacks to a young John McClane (played by another actor) in his early days on the NYPD. There were a bunch of stories about the film (like this one) and it’s slow story development, but they petered out around 2018. Disney’s purchase of Fox seemed to send the whole concept into development hell once and for all.

While we never got to see Die Hard 6, we did get ... this. Yesterday, Willis’ daughter Rumer posted a brief clip of her dad whistling “Ode to Joy,” the unofficial Die Hard theme song with the hashtag “#DieHardIsBack”

The clip includes the tagline “As one story ends, a new one begins,” which actually could be the tagline for a Die Hard: Year One story. Instead, when the full video emerged online today it was a commercial. For Die Hard.

(Batteries.)

Yes, Bruce Willis has made a new Die Hard (batteries commercial). He plays John McClane. And he even reconnects with an old friend from the original film. Watch the full spot below:

Yippie-ki-yay, product integration.