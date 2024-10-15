Known as one of the biggest bargain retailers in the U.S., The company has filed for bankruptcy and will soon be closing every Texas store and all remaining stores across the South.

Dirt Cheap has built a reputation as a bargain hunter’s paradise. While shopping at one of their stores is often hectic, with leading private label and name-brand merchandise for as much as 40-90% off regular retail prices, it's success is no surprise.

But, unfortunately, the Dirt Cheap deep savings patrons have grown to love will be coming to an end. Soon, each of the company's locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Tennessee will be closing its doors for good. You can sear for a location near you, just click here.

According to documents filed in bankruptcy court, the company will be closing its final 68 remaining stores nationwide. The good news for bargain hunters, Dirt Cheap's going-out-of-business sales have already begun. If you can make it out they are looking to move all of their inventory and are offering deep discounts on its remaining inventory.

For now it's not clear when the stores will be closing for good.

One thing folks wonder about Dirt Cheap is where does the stuff come from?

How do Dirt Cheap buyers find merchandise for the stores to sell? Our buyers travel the country purchasing merchandise from liquidations, customer returns, overstocks, out-of-season goods, bankruptcies, and closeouts from manufacturers, distributors, and other retailers.

You can read more about the bankruptcy and subsequent closings here.

