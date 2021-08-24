Someone has messed with Chick-fil-A's delivery vehicles. We can't stand for this one, as it gets in between us and that deep fried chicken goodness.

There was a rumor going around that this had happened. I heard about it weeks ago. It was around the same time our radio station's parking lot was hit too.

Right when Chick-fil-A got new delivery vehicles, someone stole the catalytic converters off of all of them. In Texas if you mess with Chick-fil-A deliveries, you mess with all of us.

Lufkin Crime Stoppers has reward money and more than a couple of unsolved crimes. This video is clear and in full color. Someone out there knows who this is and will get that reward money.

They were driving a white four door Chevrolet Truck. It seems like this wasn't the first time they had done this.

Name the thieves for a chance at the Crime Stoppers Reward. If you can name them just call Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.

If you are the first person that makes the anonymous tip submitted to Crime Stoppers that ends up solving the case, you could earn a cash reward. The entire process from tip to reward is made without ever identifying you, but only if you submit the tip in the correct way.

