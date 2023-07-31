LOOK: New Oklahoma Theme Park 5 Hours From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

The $2 Billion Dollar Theme Park Will Be Roughly The Same Size As Disneyland.

There's a new massive theme park that's being developed in Oklahoma that could give Six Flags and other theme parks a run for their money and the good thing for us is, its only going to be a days drive away from here in East Texas.

American Heartland Theme Park And Resort will be a 1,000-acre development with a 125-acre theme park.

According to a press release, the park will feature an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings.

American Heartland Theme Park and Resort is a family-friendly park promising timeless fun and boundless adventure.

The 125-acre theme park will feature a collection of six distinctly American lands to welcome guests on a journey through the best of the American story. Families will find thrilling rides and heartwarming shows as they discover Great Plains, Bayou Bay, BigTimber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

Located in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66 in Vinita, Oklahoma, the development will be built in phases starting with a large-scale RV park with cabins scheduled to open phase one in spring 2025 and a world-class theme park and resort scheduled to open in 2026.

The adjacent 320-acre Three Ponies RV Park and Campground, will be the largest campground in the central U.S.

The RV Park and Campground will feature 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins plus amenities just a hop and skip away from the theme park itself. Let's take you on a preview of what they plan to do and how the parks are going to look like at the gallery below.

