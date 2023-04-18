‘Movies In The Park’ Is Coming Back To Tyler So Grab The Snacks & Blankets

Get our free mobile app

If you've never watched a movie outdoors underneath the trees and the stars, you're missing out on a cool experience. The City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is giving East Texas families a chance to experience it and share the memories with 'Movies In The Park'.

The 2023 Spring Movies In The Park series will kick off Saturday, April 29th with a free showing of "Minions: Rise Of Gru" and conclude Saturday, May 27th with a showing of "Luca". These movies and more will be shown on the big screen at the Bergfeld Park Amphitheater in Tyler and the final movie in the series will be shown at Fun Forest Pool in Tyler.

Movies In The Park Spring 2023 line-up:

Saturday, April 29th at 8:15 p.m. at Bergfeld Park - 'Minions: Rise Of Gru', rated PG

Saturday, May 6th at 8:15 p.m. at Bergfeld Park - 'The Wedding Planner', rated PG-13

Saturday, May 20th at 8:15 p.m. at Bergfeld Park - 'Jungle Cruise', rated PG-13

Saturday, May 27th at 8:30 p.m. at Fun Forest Pool - 'Luca', rated PG

All you need to do is gather the kids, maybe some popcorn, soft drinks and other snacks - because that stuff just goes with a movie - and maybe a blanket to spread out on the ground or cover up with and just enjoy the show. Of course these times and showing are all weather dependent. If incliment weather is in the forecast Tyler Parks and Rec may reschedule for an alternate showing.

'Minions: The Rise Of Gru', rated PG

Starring the voices of Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin. The untold story of one twelve-year-old's dream to become the world's greatest supervillain.

'The Wedding Planner', rated PG-13

Starring Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey. Mary Fiore is San Francisco's most successful supplier of romance and glamor. She knows all the tricks. She knows all the rules. But then she breaks the most important rule of all: she falls in love with the groom.

'Jungle Cruise', rated PG-13

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Edgar Ramirez. Based on Disneyland's theme park ride where a small riverboat takes a group of travelers through a jungle filled with dangerous animals and reptiles but with a supernatural element.

'Luca', rated PG

Starring the voices of Jacob Trembly, Jack Dylan Grazer and Emma Berman. On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human.

21 Fun-Filled Things To Do In East Texas For Your Bored Out-Of-Town Relatives Now it's time to take on a new adventure with the family this holiday and to kick boredom to the curb with these fun East Texas activities.

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.

Most Expensive Airbnb in Lindale Has Toys for Kids of All Ages From the Curious George Nursery to the Stark Tower Bedrooms look at all this property has to offer for $899 per night.